Pitcairn Co. Sells 873 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

