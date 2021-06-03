Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

PLXS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.18. 79,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30. Plexus has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Insiders have sold 19,536 shares of company stock worth $1,787,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

