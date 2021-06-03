Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $50,892,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $6,193,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Discovery by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 57,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $912,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,337 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,990. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

