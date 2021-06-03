Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

