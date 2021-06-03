Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

