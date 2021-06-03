Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

