Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Trebia Acquisition worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $15,278,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TREB opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.