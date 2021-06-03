Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $823.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 823 ($10.75) and last traded at GBX 814.96 ($10.65), with a volume of 3086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £794.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 757.78.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Also, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,364 shares of company stock worth $545,400,708.

