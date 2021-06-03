Porch Group (PRCH) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Porch Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group’s rivals have a beta of -21.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Porch Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Porch Group Competitors 2146 11264 21038 605 2.57

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.27%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million -$51.61 million -9.42 Porch Group Competitors $1.91 billion $321.97 million 56.75

Porch Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -81.77% -26.75% Porch Group Competitors -39.45% -61.06% -3.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Porch Group rivals beat Porch Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.