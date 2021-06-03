Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

LH traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.27. 4,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

