Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,375 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,130,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,791. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

