Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.07. 2,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,940. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

