Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,195 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.32. 93,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

