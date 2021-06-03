Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $71.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.03. 9,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.83. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.