Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Post were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

