Primalbase Token (PBT) Trading Up 196.4% Over Last 7 Days

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 178.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $118,040.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded up 196.4% against the dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $906.29 or 0.02351611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00323740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.01173587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,672.08 or 1.00345057 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

