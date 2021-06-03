Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $482,490.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primerica stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

