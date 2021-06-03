Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $482,490.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Primerica stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
