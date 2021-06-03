Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 30,853 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,552,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.71. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.