Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 139,527 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.