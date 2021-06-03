Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of HP opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

