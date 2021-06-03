Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.91 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPBI opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

