Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.50 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 853.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $32,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,414 shares of company stock worth $95,176,654 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

