Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

