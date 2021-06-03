Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $255.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

