Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296,984 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

