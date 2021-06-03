Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.