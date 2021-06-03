Privia Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 8th

Privia Health Group’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 8th. Privia Health Group had issued 19,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $448,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Privia Health Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

