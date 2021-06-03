PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PROS worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter worth $407,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $45.56 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. PROS’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

