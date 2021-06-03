Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PSEC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

PSEC opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

