Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

