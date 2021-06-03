Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Provident Bancorp worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

