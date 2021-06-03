Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

