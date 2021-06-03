Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 252.20 ($3.30). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 250.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 797,818 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £618.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.35.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.