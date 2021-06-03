Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.07. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth $342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

