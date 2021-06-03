PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 369.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.