PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.