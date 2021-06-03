PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $82.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92.

