PSI Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

