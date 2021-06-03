PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.59.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $306.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.