Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

