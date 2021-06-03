PumaPay One Day Volume Reaches $521,703.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $9.56 million and $521,703.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

