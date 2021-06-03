PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $17.05. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 2,138 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

