PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PVH by 14.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

