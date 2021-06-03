PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS.

PVH stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

