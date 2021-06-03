PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.