Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 31.78%.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXS shares. Noble Financial downgraded Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

