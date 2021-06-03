Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,487,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,881,386.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,779 shares of company stock valued at $58,760,940 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

