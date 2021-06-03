Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.55.

DPM opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.69. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

