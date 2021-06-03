Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

