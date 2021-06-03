Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

MDNA opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.28. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

